Margaret M. Redling, age 95 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on December 29, 2019. She was born in South Bend, IN on May 17, 1924. She was married to Joseph D. Redling on July 15, 1944 and they happily spent 68 years together. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Aloisia (Gleichweit) Gruber; her husband, Joseph; sister Mary Gleichweit of Austria, brothers John and Frank Gruber; sisters Theresa Solmos, Louise Niemann, Cecelia Przestwore, and Hedwege Horvath; nephews Robert Gruber, Michael Przestwore, and John Solmos; neice Patricia DeWolf. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joan and Jerry Funk, their two sons and their wives; Andrew and Jennifer, Nathan and Susannah, and two great grandsons, Joseph and Michael; and many nieces and nephews.

In her earlier years, Marge worked as a secretary/office manager for the Oliver Corporation and later for the Dictaphone Corporation. She discovered real estate was her real passion and worked as a realtor in the South Bend area for 17 years. She served as the president of the St. Matthew Cathedral Rosary Society and also as the president of the Washington School Men's Wives Club. She had many hobbies, all having to do with needles of some sort - quilting, knitting, and needlepoint. She and her sister Heddy always had some sort of project going. In her retirement, she enjoyed many of the programs offered by the Forever Learning Institute in South Bend. She kept practicing German - her mother's language-while simultaneously learning French. She enjoyed growing big beautiful flowers alongside Joe's vegetables. When she entered her tea roses in the 4-H Fair, she always won a blue ribbon!

In September of 2014, Marge moved from her home of 49 years in South Bend to the Pines Village Retirement Center in Valparaiso. There she quickly made many new friends, headed up the library as their new chairman, and engaged in many social activities offered by Pines Village. She enjoyed playing card games, and dominoes, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She was so proud to have her smiling face on the side of the Pines Village Bus and laughed when Jennifer said "I saw you riding around the roundabout today"!

Visitation will be held on Friday, January January 3, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. CENTRAL TIME at St Teresa of Avila Church, 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso, IN with a funeral mass following at 11:00 am. A luncheon will be served in Avila Hall following mass.