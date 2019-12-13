Margaret M. Savich

MUNSTER, IN - Margaret M. Savich age 93, of Munster, passed away December 10, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Glico; son Stevan (Julie) Savich; daughter Kathy (Bob) Pilja; grandchildren Nikola and Samantha (fiance Kenneth Frank) Pilja. Preceded in death by her son Mark and brother George (late Mary) Kolesar.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church of Lansing, IL with V. Reverend Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Marge will lie in state with visitation at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Marge was a member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, Knjeginja Zorka Sisters Kolo. Marge was a loving wife, mother, and grandma who will be missed for her nut rolls.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements (219) 322-6616.