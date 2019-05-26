Margaret M. Winandy (nee Klodzen)

VALPARAISO, IN - Margaret M. Winandy (nee Klodzen), age 100 of Valparaiso, formerly of Glen Park, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Survived by three children: Jack (Lori) Winandy, Bob (Rebecca) Winandy, JoAnn (Charles) Cleek; four grandchildren: Steven (Danielle) Winandy, Michelle (Greg) Helms, Janet Hale, Susan Ortiz; nine great-grandchildren; four siblings: Irene (late John) Lewandowski, Edward (Carolyn) Klodzen, George Klodzen, Albert Klodzen; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Al; parents, Steven and Emma; siblings: James, Steve, Lucy, Emily, Dorothy, Theresa, Ray, and Joseph.

Margaret was a long-time member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She volunteered at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart for many years. Margaret's children wish to acknowledge Moses Caregivers for their loyal dedication and care of their mother over the past four years.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 330 E. 45th Ave., Gary with Rev. Roque Meraz officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.