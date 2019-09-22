Margaret Mary (Mosny) Christenson

GRIFFITH, IN -

Margaret Mary (Mosny) Christenson, 94, of Griffith, passed away on September 15, 2019. Margaret was born on October 28, 1924 in Oak Park, IL, to George and Viola (Ehrhardt) Mosny. She was a 1942 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and received her bachelor of science degree in music education from Indiana University in 1947. She earned a master of science degree in educational media from Purdue University in 1970.

She was teaching K-12 music in the Griffith Public Schools when one of her colleagues introduced her to Milford P. Christenson. She and Milford were married in 1949, a marriage that lasted over 69 years until his death in December 2018. After her children were born, Margaret stayed home for a few years with her children. During her time away from teaching she took courses to add elementary education to her teaching license. While her children were in elementary school she returned to the classroom and taught second and third grades for several years. Margaret later earned a master's degree in educational media so that she could fill in for two years while the head librarian for Griffith Public Schools was out for medical leave. In this position she was responsible for four elementary schools as well as the junior high and high schools.

Margaret was a strong supporter of the arts and was a member of the Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society. WANISS, a subsidiary of the Northwest Indiana Symphony, provides financial support for the Symphony and promotes Symphony activities. WANISS also fosters music appreciation and education. As a part of this mission WANISS provides scholarships for deserving young students to attend the Indiana University Summer Music Clinic.

Margaret loved to travel and visited all 50 states as well as many, many foreign countries. While she took many trips with her husband, if business prevented him from traveling, Margaret would travel with her sister Shirley. The annual trip that she never wanted to miss with her daughter's family was to Camp Brosius in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Margaret was very active in her church, serving as Chancel Choir Director for decades, then starting the Handbell Choir and directing the bells for many years. She also filled in as organist when needed. Margaret, along with her husband, attended IU football and basketball games and were supporters of IU athletics.

Margaret also has attended and supported Indiana University's family camp, Camp Brosius, for over 40 years. Margaret is survived by her daughter Dana (Dennis) Long; grandchildren Katharine Oard, Jacob Long, Dean (Amy) Christenson, Jr., and Tara (Randy) Slavin; great-grandchildren, Mason Oard, Ashley Christenson, Ryan Christenson, and Everleigh Slavin; sister Shirley Ashby; step-granddaughters Bridgitte (Roy) Marganti and Lisa (Alan) Buckmaster; several step-great and great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Milford; her parents; and her son Dean (Faye) Christenson, Sr. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 10:00a.m. at White Funeral Home with Rev. Ken Puent officiating. Burial will be private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.Friends may meet with the family on Monday September 23, 2019 from 4:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at White Funeral Home located at 921 W. 45th Avenue Griffith, Indiana.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Brosius (c/o Indiana University Foundation – Camp Brosius), or the Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS), in memory of Margaret M. Christenson. www.whitefuneralhome.com