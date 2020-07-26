1/
Margaret Mary Claywell
1957 - 2020
SCHERERVILLE, IN - Margaret Mary Claywell, 62, of Schereville, IN, passed away on March 10, 2020, in her home. Margaret was born July 28, 1957 at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, IL to Stanley and Patricia Ann (Welch) Grzonka. Margaret attended George Washington High School in Chicago, IL. After High School she worked as a bookkeeper. She was employed for 40 years with SP Plus Parking, previously known as GO Parking in Chicago, IL. She enjoyed shopping and collecting Build A Bears. She loved to celebrate her birthday each year as she cheerfully labeled it "A National Holiday"! Margie enjoyed watching sports, especially the Chicago Cubs. She also was an avid fan of NASCAR and would love to cheer on her favorite #48 Jimmie Johnson. One of Margie's lifelong friends was Maggie, her sweet and loving dog. Margaret is preceded in death by her beloved spouse Michael Claywell and parents Stanley J and Patricia Grzonka. She is survived by her sister Mary Ann (Dan) Walsh; brother William Grzonka; sister Geralynn (Terry) Jabczynski; sister Marie (John) Kraft; sister Patty Winslow and brother Stan and wife Jill Grzonka. She is also remembered fondly by 12 nieces and nephews and 10 great nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass July 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Michael the Archangel Church 1 Wilhelm Street Schererville, Indiana 46375 (Masks are required, please arrive by 10:15 a.m. and enter into the church through the South Doors). In lieu of flowers, the family will accept Mass cards and/or donations to the Sheltering Tree Community in Omaha, NE. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Memorial Gathering
10:15 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
JUL
28
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
