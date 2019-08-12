Margaret "Margie" (Gregorczyk) Moravec (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-923-7800
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
5885 Harrison St
Merrillville, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church
5885 Harrison St
Merrillville, IN
Obituary
Margaret "Margie" Moravec (nee Gregorczyk)

GARY, IN - Margaret "Margie" Moravec (nee Gregorczyk) age 72 of Gary, IN passed away August 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Margie is survived by her husband of 49 1/2 years; Ed "Greg"; three children: Melissa (Rick) Schuster, Doug (Cayce) Moravec, Bobby Moravec; four grand children: Crystal, Nicole, Grant, Cole; one sister, Geri (Mike) Dudak; two brothers: Flory Gregorczyk and Rich Gregorczyk; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, many brothers and sisters-in-laws.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday August 13, 2019, 10:00AM DIRECTLY at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St) Merrillville, IN Rev. James Meade officiating, cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family on Monday August 12, 2019 from 2:00PM to 8:00PM (with a 7:30PM prayer service) at Geisen Funeral Home 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN. Additional visitation Tuesday morning from 9:00AM to 10:00AM (service time) at the church.

Margie spent 35 years donating her time with the Lake County Special Olympics. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Lake County Indiana Special Olympics would be appreciated. Kuiper Funeral Home Highland, IN entrusted with arrangements. 219-923-7800
Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2019
