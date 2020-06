Margaret Nichols

4/27/1963 - 6/15/2014 IN LOVING MEMORY OF MARGARET NICHOLS ON HER 6TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

We are writing this to Heaven where you dwell with God above resting there with the Angels who surround you with their love! Although we all seem so far away, we will never be apart for you live on with us forever in our hearts. Your Caring Family.