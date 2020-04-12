Margaret "Peggy" Pasa (nee Sullivan)

WEST MELBOURNE, FL - Margaret "Peggy" Pasa (nee Sullivan) age 90, formerly of Merrillville, IN and West Melbourne, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Crest Hill, IL.

She is survived by three daughters: Nancy Queen, Barbara (Larry) Townsley, and Betty (Ron) Ortega; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She was reunited in death with her husband of 58 years, John Pasa; son, George; parents, Florence and Leo Sullivan; and her six siblings.

She was the last of the Sullivan clan whom she loved and adored. Peggy was a loving and giving wife, mother, and grandmother and a beautiful soul, always putting her family first and caring for others. She found joy in homemaking, gardening, sewing, crocheting, making holidays special, and her dog, Oscar. She was truly a blessing to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN will be held at a later time.