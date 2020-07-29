1/
Margaret Patricia Wall
1947 - 2020
Margaret Patricia Wall

SEVIERVILLE, TN - Margaret Patricia Wall age 73 of Sevierville, TN (formerly Sauk Village, IL) passed away on July 26, 2020.

Margaret was born in Chicago, IL on March 17, 1947. She graduated from Bloom High School in Chicago Heights, IL.

Margie was married to the love of her life Michael John Wall on December 7, 1974; they were married for 45 years. Margie is survived by Harry (Tina) Mooney III, Shannon (Bob Termine) Mooney, Aaron (Linda) Mooney, Colleen Wall-Hanaway, Michael (Megan) Wall, bonus son Jerry (Brianne) Mooney, 18 grandchildren, and four great grandchildren (Harmoni, Auggie, Evelyn, and Sophia).

Margie is preceded in death by her daughter Shawnea Mooney, her mother Anna Mae Pegarsch, and her father Wilbert Pegarsch.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Lymphoma And Leukemia Society (888–557–7177).

The family of Margie Wall wishes to thank the University of Tennessee Medical Center, LeConte Medical Center, Fort Sanders Medical Center for the care and compassion to our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

A private celebration of life will take place with the family and close friends on Saturday August 1, 2020 in the Great Smokey Mountains where she had always dreamed of being and lived her best life.



Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

