Margaret Peoples
1928 - 2020
Margaret Peoples

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Margaret Peoples of 5124 Walsh Avenue, East Chicago, IN, transitioned peacefully in Saint Catherine's Hospital on September 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

She was born in Indianola, MS on September 28, 1928 to Eddie and Elwilder Lipscomb.

Ms. Peoples moved to East Chicago in 1955 where she raised her four children. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Ms. Peoples leaves two daughters: Brenda Harmon (Oscar) and Helen Lipscomb; two granddaughters: Bonita Lucas and Brandi Carter-Jones; a brother, Ben Lipscomb (Yen) of CA. She was preceded by in death by two of her children: Terry Lipscomb and Bobbie Jean Evans.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 W. RIDGE ROAD, GARY, IN. The viewing will start at 10:00 a.m. and the service will follow promptly at 11:00 a.m. The internment will be held at Fern Oak Cemetery, 1518 E. Elm St., Griffith, IN.



Published in The Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
