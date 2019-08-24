Margaret Ruth Gentry

VALPARAISO, IN -

Margaret Ruth Gentry, age 80, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence. Margaret was born on August 9, 1939 in Hammond, IN to the late Carl O. and Ella R. (nee Stonebraker) Miller. She retired from Western and Southern as a district manager. She was founding member of the Lake Eliza Conservancy District, loved to travel, danced ballet as a young women, and had a long history with the Girl Scouts. She will be remembered as a loving partner, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Margaret is survived by her longtime love; Robert Molis; two sons, Eric Alan (Cheryl) Gentry and Curt Richard (Sarah Bushell) Gentry; three daughters, Anita Ruth (Ronald) Hershman, Gidget Lee (John) Danielson and Dana Sue (Dave) Dombrowski; sister, Geraldine (Bruce) Coats; 12 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother-in-law, James Jones, and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Ronald Miller and sister, Sandra Jones.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL, 10909 Randolph Street, Winfield, IN 46307, with Pastor Bob Burton officiating. Margaret will be buried at a later date near her parents. Visitation will be Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, WINFIELD CHAPEL 219-661-2600.

