Margaret Sandor "Margie" Carter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Sandor "Margie" Carter.
Service Information
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
27023
(336)-946-1107
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC 27023
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Margaret "Margie" Sandor Carter

LEWISVILLE, NC - Mrs. Margaret "Margie" Sandor Carter, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in East Chicago, IN on March 13, 1947 to the late Joseph and Margaret Kristek Sandor.

Surviving is her loving husband of 46 years, Charles Carter; brother, Dr. Joe Sandor (Sherilyn) of Scottsdale, AZ; two nephews; one niece and one great-niece.

A visitation and reception will be held from 11:00-12:00 noon Friday, May 3, 2019 at HAYWORTH-MILLER LEWISVILLE CHAPEL.
Published in The Times on May 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.