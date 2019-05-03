Mrs. Margaret "Margie" Sandor Carter

LEWISVILLE, NC - Mrs. Margaret "Margie" Sandor Carter, 72, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in East Chicago, IN on March 13, 1947 to the late Joseph and Margaret Kristek Sandor.

Surviving is her loving husband of 46 years, Charles Carter; brother, Dr. Joe Sandor (Sherilyn) of Scottsdale, AZ; two nephews; one niece and one great-niece.

A visitation and reception will be held from 11:00-12:00 noon Friday, May 3, 2019 at HAYWORTH-MILLER LEWISVILLE CHAPEL.