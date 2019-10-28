Margaret "Marge" Smar (nee Nedanovich)

CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret "Marge" Smar (nee Nedanovich), age 80 of Crown Point, passed away October 23, 2019. She was a graduate of Lew Wallace HS, Ball State University and Purdue University where she received her Masters Degree. Marge was a High School English Teacher starting her 40 year career at Emerson HS and ending at Boone Gove HS. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved being in the kitchen cooking enormous amounts of food for anyone that entered the door, gardening and spending as much time with her loved ones. She is survived by her daughter Karen (Mike) Pimentel, grandson Michael Pimentel, son Jeff (Cindy) Smar, grandson Christopher Smar, lifelong family friends, Annette (Joe) Allegretti. Proceeded in death by her one and only love for over 65 years Robert J. Smar, her parents, sister and infant son.

Family and Friends are invited to visit on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com