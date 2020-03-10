Margaret "June" Springer (nee Farthing)

CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret "June" Springer (nee Farthing), age 82, of Crown Point, passed away Friday March 6, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Cyndy Springer of Crown Point and her sister Joan (Harry) Brantley of Lansing, IL and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Bill Springer on January 21, 2003, her brother Buzz Settle, and mother, Margaret Settle.

June was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Crown Point. She worked for Smith Chevrolet for over 53 years, retiring in 2011. She enjoyed traveling around the world and her many friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd), Highland, IN, 46322. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or First United Methodist Church.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.