Margaret Surowiec (nee Suranich)

HAMMOND, IN - Margaret Surowiec (nee Suranich), age 97, late of Hammond, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Surowiec. Loving mother of John (Linda) Surowiec, and the late Paul M. Surowiec. Cherished grandma of Beth (Steve) Mills, Laura (Chad) Beeler, and Daniel Surowiec; great-grandmother of Kayla and Addison Mills. Preceded in death by her parents Vasil and Joanna Suranich, five sisters and three brothers.

Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Visitation Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Michael the Archangel National Catholic Church, 6629 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake, IN, with Rev. John P. Kowalczyk, Jr. officiating. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery – Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321, greatly appreciated.

