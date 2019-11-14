Margaret T. Abildua (nee Zabrecky)

WHITING, IN -

Margaret T. Abildua (nee Zabrecky) 98 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Anthony "Tony" Abildua; cherished aunt of John (Becky) Zabrecky, James (Verene) Zabrecky, Michael Zabrecky, George (Anna) Zabrecky, Thomas (Carolyn) Zabrecky, Johine Ignelzi and Carol (John) McKinnon; special great nephew, Matthew Zabrecky; many dear great nieces and nephews; dearest sister-in-law of Josephine (late August) Ignelzi. She was preceded in death by her brother John (late Rita) Zabrecky.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting with the Rev. Kevin M. Scalf, C.PP.S., officiating; entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00pm. The St. John Rosary Society, together with members of the parish, will offer prayers at the funeral home on Friday at 4:30pm.

Margaret Abildua was born on August 30, 1921 to John and Teresa (Kresach) Zabrecky. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting- Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the former K of C Wives Club. Proud of her Slovak heritage, Margaret was currently serving as President of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and the Helen Kocan Okres (district) of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc. Margaret had served numerous times as president of the Women's Guild of the Calumet College of St. Joseph and took great pride in promoting Catholic higher education. She had been very active in the Hammond Democratic Women's Organization and had been campaign manager for the late Honorable Joseph E. Klen, Mayor of Hammond. The Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council 1696 will offer prayers at the funeral home on Friday at 7:00pm. Devoted to her family and her community, Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.