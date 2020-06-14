Margaret Tiller (nee Horvath)

SCHERERVILLE, IN – Margaret Tiller , age 99-1/2, of Schererville passed away peacefully on Thursday June 11, 2020.

She is survived by her children Glen (Denise) Tiller, Bob Tiller and Betty (John) Bushemi; granddaughters Amanda (Adam) Buckley and Cara (Michael) Essling; and great-granddaughter Blake Buckley.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Glenmore Tiller, granddaughter Ashleigh Tiller, and siblings John Horvath, Rose Heine, Leda Lewis and Mary Wiergacz.

She was born on November 9, 1920 in Benton Harbor, MI, grew up in East Chicago, IN Indiana Harbor section, and graduated from East Chicago Washington High School class of 1938. Margaret married in 1940, resided in Florida while her husband Glenmore served in the United States Air Force and they settled in Hammond, IN after World War II where she raised her family. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Hungarian Catholic Church in East Chicago.

Margaret was a loving and devoted housewife and mother while her children were young. Later she worked as a retail clerk for 17 years until she retired.

She was an avid reader, loved gardening, cooking, swimming, golfing with her husband, and camping in their RV. She enjoyed going to the St. John Township Community Center for many years for activities with her senior friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, granddaughters and great-granddaughter.

Private funeral services will be held on Monday June 15, 2020 at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME in Schererville, IN. Interment will be at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

The family extends a special thank you to all of Margaret's caregivers at Wittenberg Village Nursing Home.