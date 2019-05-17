Margaret "Marge" Van Ouse

Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Obituary
VALPARAISO, IN - Margaret "Marge" Van Ouse, age 78 of Valparaiso, formerly of Hobart, passed away May 14, 2019. She was a graduate of Tolleston High School. Marge attended Purdue University in Lafayette where she received her Bachelor's degree. She was preceded in death by her parents- Joseph and Helen Kelner; and sister- Joanne Laudani.

Marge is survived by three sons, James , Mike, and Justin (Margaret) Van Ouse; grandchildren- Samuel, Zofia, Madeline, and Katherine; step-children, Brian and Scott.

A memorial visitation will take place on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, until the time of memorial service at 5:00 p.m. Services will terminate at the funeral home. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on May 17, 2019
