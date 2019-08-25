Margarita Rivera

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BEAUTIFUL MOTHER & GRANDMA, MARGARITA RIVERA ON HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN In a very quiet resting place when gentle breezes blow lies the one we love so dearly, who we lost one year ago. It's so lonely here without you. It's such an empty place, for we can no longer hear your voice, or see your smiling face. Your resting place we visit, and put flowers there with care, no one knows the heartache when we turn and leave you there. But, we have a smile on our face knowing you are resting in peace and in a better place. Loved and remembered always, Reyes, Maria, Celia, Angelina, Grandkids and Great Grandkids