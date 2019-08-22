Margarita Von Hatten (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-3210
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Margarita Von Hatten

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Margarita Von Hatten, age 77 of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. She is survived by five children: Norma (George, Jr.) Petrunich, Carolyn (Thomas) Blackburn, Carlos Von Hatten, Jr., Marsha Von Hatten and Sandra Von Hatten; 14 grandchildren: Angela and Teagan, Elizabeth, Joanna, Jason, Dianna and Lisa, Luis, Meagan and Jacob, Jessica, Alex, Ashley and Marissa; nine great grandchildren; siblings: Juanita, Mike, Lupe and Robert; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Von Hatten; parents, Eliseo and Ramona; sister, Ramona.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Croatian Church 4653 Carey Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Terry Steffens officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Saturday morning.

Margarita loved her family and she loved gardening, knitting, sewing and cooking (especially her flour tortillas). In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Trinity Croatian Church would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com


Published in The Times on Aug. 22, 2019
