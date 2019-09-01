Margret Ann Hlavaty

Ann Hlavaty passed peacefully on August 10, 2019, after a brief stay in hospice. Ann was born Margaret Ann Manning in Portland, Maine on January 7, 1932. She is preceded in death by her husband Peter, parents John and Mary Manning, who immigrated from Ireland, and siblings John, Mary, Eddie, Henry, and Theresa. Ann is survived by her brothers Joe and Bobby.

A bright and talented young woman, Ann was recruited to work for the Federal Government in 1950 where she met her husband Peter while he served in the navy in Virginia. They were married in 1953 in Takoma Park, Maryland. Ann and Peter are survived by six children, Kevin (Cheryl), Brian (Karen), Peter (Sue), Mary, Julie and Peggy (John) and 12 grandchildren: Emily, Elliott, Alexis, Paul, Hannah, Luke, Matthew, Nick, Kevin, Garrett, Ian, Lauren; as a care giver, Ann is also survived by John J. Lofay (Tiffany) and his children, Julian, Jaden, Jordan and Jiana.

Ann was a very bright, kind and strong woman who made life special for all of us with her selfless care and valuable council. She will be missed and dearly remembered forever. There will be a funeral mass for Ann on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Whiting, IN. She will be buried with her husband at Abraham Lincoln National VA Cemetery on September 6, 2019.