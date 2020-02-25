Marguerite C. Domsic

CHESTERTON, IN - Marguerite C. Domsic, age 103, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 17, 1917, in Kansas City, KS, to John E. Watts and Veda Watts, both of whom preceded her in death.

On July 30, 1945, in Chicago, IL, she married the love of her life, Joseph T. Domsic, who preceded her in death on June 17, 1986.

She is survived by her loving children: Eileen (John) Stachler, Elizabeth (Donald) Baier of Mount Vernon, IN, Michael (Teresa) Domsic of Portage, IN, and Joseph (Diana) Domsic, Jr. of Walkerton, IN; and by her adoring grandchildren: Joseph Stachler of South Bend, IN, Suzanne (Joshua) Stachler Howk of Richland, MI, Michael Domsic, Jr. of Portage, IN, Thomas Domsic of Walkerton, IN, and Matthew (Amber) Domsic of Valparaiso, IN.

She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Watts, and her brother, John R. Watts.

Marguerite was employed at the Gary Public Library, later the Westchester Public Library, for over 20 years. She was a volunteer for the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore (now known as the National Park) for more than 20 years. She was also a member of the Building Fit Friends exercise class at the Duneland Family YMCA and was a member of the Duneland Historical Society. After retirement, she began painting and created many beautiful pieces of art. She was also awarded the RSVP Volunteer of the Year award in 1991.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Rd., Chesterton, IN, with Fr. Nathaniel Edquist officiating.

Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Mount Mercy Cemetery, Gary, IN.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S. 2nd St., Chesterton, IN.

Memories may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.