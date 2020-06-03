Marguerite D. (Black) Wright
Marguerite D. Wright (nee Black) CROWN POINT, IN - Marguerite D. Wright (nee Black), age 95 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. She retired from the Anderson Company in 1990 with over 30 years of service, she also volunteered at Broadway Methodist Hospital. Marguerite enjoyed working in her yard planting flowers and a vegetable garden of which she shared her bounty with family and friends. She also loved cooking for her grandsons. She enjoyed spending time with them and making cherished memories that they will treasure for a lifetime. Marguerite is survived by her son Brian (Debra) Wright of Wheatfield; two grandsons Justin (Lauren) Wright, Joshua (Hanna) Wright; extended family Tracy (Kirk) Smith; daughters Frank (Roberta) Tolley and family, all of Crown Point. She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar L. Wright. Interment at Old Bethel Cemetery in Horton KY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harbor Light Hospice of Crown Point. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
