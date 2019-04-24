Marguerite F. Bednarek

Marguerite F. Bednarek

FARMER CITY, IL - Marguerite F. Bednarek, 82, passed away, April 20, 2019 at Farmer City Rehab and Healthcare, Farmer City, IL surrounded by loved ones.

A time to celebrate Marge's life will be at a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with cremation rites.

Marge was born July 15, 1936 in Hibbing, MN the daughter of James and Inez Whalen. She married Daniel T. Bednarek April 26, 1958.

Survivors include her children: Denise (Scott) King; Karen Kit; Paula (Daniel) Blaskovich; Michael (Theresa) Bednarek, grandchildren, Beverly (Arthur) Bianchini; Nicholette (Elmer) Arellanes; Kristal (Nicholas) Brand; Matthew King; Nicholas, Marguerite "Maggie", and MacKenzie Bednarek, great grandchildren, Leo and Luka Bianchini; Soledad and Nataya Arellanes; and Lachland Brand, brother, William (Mary) Whalen, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Published in The Times on Apr. 24, 2019
