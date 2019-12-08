Marguerite "June" Loda (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Marguerite "June" Loda

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Marguerite "June" Loda, 82, of Merrillville, passed away December 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Alex J. Loda; children: Dawn Loda, Alexis (Craig) Morley and Robyn Loda; daughter-in-law, Monika Loda, grandchildren: Lauren Rees, Scott Rees, Alex (AJ) Loda, Ambour Loda, Aidan Morley and Callen Morley, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Loda.

Born in Daniel Boone, Kentucky, June grew up in East Chicago before starting her family in Merrillville. As a young adult, June was a model who trained at Patricia Stevens Modeling School in Chicago. June worked at Carson Pirie Scott at Southlake Mall in Hobart for more than two decades, where she made many long-lasting and cherished relationships. June was thrilled to travel, or as she would always say, "gallivant", to see her kids, wherever in the world they may have been. June was quite a popular friend to all at Lowell Healthcare, where she was voted Valentine's Day Queen of Hearts. Above all else, June adored spending time with her children, grandchildren and extended family and friends. She also treasured her cats, Tiger and Tigger.

June's family and friends will deeply miss her giving, graceful and kind spirit and her friendship and laughter. She had a style and grace all her own.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment will take place on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville.

View and/or sign June's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on Dec. 8, 2019
