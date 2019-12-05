Marguerite "Reet" Reinhertz

VALPARAISO, IN - Marguerite "Reet" Reinhertz, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was born February 7, 1934 in Chicago to William and Linda (Bemberg) Pyritz. Reet made her career as a Secretary at Immanuel Lutheran Church, before working as a Secretary at the Moellering Library at Valparaiso University. She was a devoted and involved member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She enjoyed baking, which earned her the nickname "Sweet Reet", and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandson. Reet will be fondly remembered as a selfless, funny, giving, and compassionate woman, who was a true lady. She will be missed by all who knew her.

On July 12, 1958 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, she married Gordon Reinhertz, who preceded her in death on October 7, 2019. She is survived by their children: Scott Reinhertz, Melissa (Tony) Bertig, Melinda Heuring, all of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Michael (Lauren) Reinhertz, Joel (Alyssa Gutkin) Reinhertz, Spencer, Clare, and Will Heuring; and great-grandson, Luke Reinhertz. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and two brothers.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Monticello Park Drive, Valparaiso, with visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or VNA Hospice of NWI. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.