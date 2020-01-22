Mari L. Frahm

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Mari L. Frahm 62, of Cedar Lake, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Richard "Sherm" Frahm; step children, Michelle (Carl) Hardwick and Eric (Rhonda) Frahm; grandchildren, Hannah Frahm, Jordan and Kyle (Kylie) Hardwick; mother, Waldia Mingle and brothers, Keith and Gary Mingle. Preceded in death by her father, Charles Mingle. Mari was a Registered Nurse, working throughout the area. She enjoyed camping and travelling with her husband on their motorcycle across the country, Mari taking photos all along the way.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Saturday January 25, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM, Concluding with Memorial Services at 4:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association. www.sheetsfuneral.com