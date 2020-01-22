Mari L. Frahm

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mari L. Frahm.
Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mari L. Frahm

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Mari L. Frahm 62, of Cedar Lake, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Richard "Sherm" Frahm; step children, Michelle (Carl) Hardwick and Eric (Rhonda) Frahm; grandchildren, Hannah Frahm, Jordan and Kyle (Kylie) Hardwick; mother, Waldia Mingle and brothers, Keith and Gary Mingle. Preceded in death by her father, Charles Mingle. Mari was a Registered Nurse, working throughout the area. She enjoyed camping and travelling with her husband on their motorcycle across the country, Mari taking photos all along the way.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Saturday January 25, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM, Concluding with Memorial Services at 4:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Jan. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
funeral home direction icon