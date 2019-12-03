Maria Ares (nee Piazza)

PORTAGE, IN - Maria Ares (nee Piazza), age 95, of Portage, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Palermo, Sicily to the late Peter and Concetta (nee Novarra) Piazza. Maria was one of the first war brides to come to Gary, Indiana from Italy. She was a devoted member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by her two loving daughters, Rita (Terry) Pappas of Portage and Joanne (Ron) Shadrix of Portage; five grandchildren, Cynthia (Beau) Swenson, Michael Pappas, Thomas (Julianna) Pappas, Timothy Shadrix, and Dina Ares; five great grandchildren, Riley Price, Lauren Swenson, Trent Swenson, and Terry and Victoria Pappas, and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Spiro Ares; son, Nick Ares; her parents and three siblings from Italy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at Nativity of Our Savior Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, Indiana 46368. With additional visitation from 9:00-10:00 a.m. also at Nativity Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, Indiana, 46368. For more information, please call 219-762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.