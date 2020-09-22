Maria Auxiliadora Leao Bicalho (Didi)

VALPARAISO, IN -

Maria Auxiliadora Leao Bicalho (Didi), age 90, of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil. She was born in Oliveira, MG, Brazil on April 22, 1930 to the late Maria Vale Leao and Americo Leao. Ms. Bicalho studied education at Escola Normal in Oliveira, MG, Brazil. She and her family of three children came with her husband, Dr. Jose Bicalho, to West Virginia so he could pursue his orthopedic residency. The family moved to Houston for a year and returned to Brazil, where the youngest two children were born. They returned to Northwest Indiana where they lived for over 35 years. Maria was a passionate and devoted mother, grandmother, parishioner of St. Elizabeth Seton, and friend to all she knew. She welcomed many to visit and stay in her home. She was a skilled cook, and enjoyed knitting, and, while a reluctant traveller, visited her family in Brazil every year. Maria survived her husband who died on the same day one year earlier.

She is survived by her children, Marcia A. Bicalho Vives (Augusto), Silvia L. Bicalho (Thomas Hale), Luiz A. Bicalho (Raquel Cabanellas), Paulo S. Bicalho (Anna Marcia Teixeira), Junia M. Bicalho Hibbard (Jeff); and grandchildren, Laura Teresa Bicalho Vives, Augusto Alexander Bicalho Vives, Isabel Bicalho Hale, Jack Henry Hibbard, Joseph Michael Hibbard, João Paulo Teixeira da Silveira, Manuella Teixeira Bicalho, Luiz Felipe Cabanellas Bicalho. She was the oldest of five siblings; with two surviving sisters in Brazil.

A funeral will be held in Brazil, followed by a memorial service in Northern Indiana at a time to be determined.