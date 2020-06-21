Maria Celia "Chela" Fernandez

HAMMOND, IN - Maria Celia "Chela" Fernandez, age 71, of Hammond, IN passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Chela is survived by her loving son, Francisco (Monica) Martinez and grandchildren, Xavier and Alyssa, as well as her husband Aurelio "Mickey" Fernandez; brothers and sisters: Lupe (late Melecio) Magallon, Felipe, Mario (late Ana Maria), Jimmy, Rick (Cindy), and Eddie (Linda) Sanchez, and Rosy (Tom) Homco; sister-in-law, Pam Sanchez; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Maria Sanchez; and brother, Francisco "Paco" Sanchez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.. at St. Mary Church, Indianapolis Blvd., at 144th Street, East Chicago, with Rev. Nestor Varon officiating (MASS LIMITED TO 50 PERSONS). Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago. DUE TO COVID PANDEMIC, SOCIAL DISTANCING AND FACE MASKS RECOMMENDED.

Chela was a member of St. Mary Church in East Chicago; she enjoyed bowling, dancing, cooking, being with family and friends and always had fun at the annual St. Mary's festival. Chela will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

