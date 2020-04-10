Maria Cristina "Crissie" Velez

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Maria Cristina "Crissie" Velez, age 33, of East Chicago, passed away suddenly after a long illness on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

She is survived by her life-partner Jose Felicano Jr.; mother, Rosa Isabel Velez; eight siblings: Lucy (Fernando Cruz) Rodriguez, Ismael Velez, Elizabeth (Andre) Molina, Nilda Velez, Wilfredo (Michelle) Velez, Maribel (Warren Sr.) Meekins, Hector (Patricia) Velez, Nereida (Enos) Logan; God parents: Miguel and Edna Berrocal; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Crissie was preceded in death by her fathers: Ismael Velez and Carlos Garcia Jr.; Grandmothers: Elisa Sindo and Felicita Medina; and her three angels that await her in Heaven.

Funeral Services will be held at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, with Father Charles Mosley, officiating, but sadly, due to recent events, is private for immediate family. You may witness and be with the family virtually via livestream which will be posted on our website on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon.Crissie was a lifelong resident of East Chicago and the Hammond area. She attended St. Mary's Church in East Chicago. Crissie enjoyed being with her nieces and nephews and she made new friends everywhere she went. "Crissie didn't just make friends, she made lifelong family". For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.