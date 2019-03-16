Maria D. Delgado

LAKE STATION, IN - Maria D. Delgado, age 62, of Lake Station, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1956 in East Chicago, IN to the late Refugio and Andrea Recio. On November 17, 1980, she married Martin Delgado, Jr. She was a dedicated member of Lake Station Baptist Church, serving on the church kitchen committee and teaching Sunday School. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. In her free-time, she liked to read her Bible. Above all she loved her family and her children and grandchildren were the greatest joy in her life.

Maria is survived by her beloved husband, Martin Delgado, Jr.; son, Martin (Judy) Delgado, III; daughter, Valerie Delgado; grandchildren, Marissa, Alissa, Julissa, Yarissa and Andrew Martin Delgado; brothers, Refugio (Rosie) Recio, Jr., Jesus Recio, Ceasar (Linda) Recio, Alberto (Lydia) Recio, Joe (Veronica) Recio; sisters, Grasiela (Lanny) LaMore, Rosalinda (Ricardo) Estrada, Raquel (Julio) Arriaga; many loving nieces, nephews and other loving family members. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her church family at Lake Station Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Refugio and Andrea Recio; one sister, Frances Dover; two nephews, Ceasar Recio, Jr. and Refugio Recio III. Memorial contributions in Maria's name may be made to the Center for Possibilities, 22 Tyler Ave., Hobart, IN 46342.

A funeral service for Maria will take place Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart with Pastor Orlando Toledo officiating. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.