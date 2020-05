Or Copy this URL to Share

Maria Elena "Helen" Garcia IN LOVING MEMORY OF MARIA ELENA "HELEN" GARCIA ON HER FOURTH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN In life you were beside me, in death you're now inside us. Forever in our hearts. We love and miss you. Always, Your Loving Family: Tano, Nito, (Beth, Tanner), Mario, Brian, (Jaime, Zak), Justin, (Dana, Alexis, Elijah), Marybeth and Jakob.



