Maria "Lucy" Gonzalez

LAKE STATION - Maria "Lucy" Gonzalez, 79, of Lake Station, passed away peacefully Friday, July 31, 2020.

She is survived by her children Lisette Gonzalez, Rod (Sheila) Gonzalez III and Celeste Jones; grandchildren Lauren (Brandon) Dills, Cecily (Ryan Thomas) Kerr, Vanessa, Carter, Sabrina and Alissa; great-grandchildren Desmond, Wyatt and Everett; sisters Marta Morales and Gricel (Jorge) Donates; many nieces and nephews and numerous relatives.

She is predeceased by her husband of 39 years Rodrigo Gonzalez Jr. and her parents Pedro and Victoria Alvarado.

Maria was a devoted wife and mother and an active member of the Lake Station Historical Society. She spent countless hours volunteering her time in her children's activities, working with the girl scouts and various activities with her church. Her greatest joy was taking care of her beloved grandchildren and great-grand children.