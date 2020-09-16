1/
Maria "Baba" Grba
Maria "BABA" Grba

Maria "BABA" Grba, late of Lansing, IL, passed away on September 11, 2020. Beloved wife of late Milovan. Loving mother of Evica (late Dmitar) Momcilovic, Anka (Djuro) Grbic, Helen (Michael) Hecimovich, late Millie (Ratko) Bukvich. Fond grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 26. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and kumovi. Maria was an retired employee of General Mills Inc., member of St. Simeon Church Kolo.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service For Family Only was held at St. Simeon Mirotocivi Serbian Orthodox Church with Very Rev. Luka Lukic officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Arrangements by KOMPARE FUNERAL HOME.



Published in The Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward Kompare Funeral Home
9858 S Commercial Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 768-8800
