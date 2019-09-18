Maria Jugovic

MUNSTER, IN - Maria Jugovic, age 97, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 with her children at her side under the caring guidance of hospice. Maria is survived by daughter, Dr. Mary Ann (Robert C. Jr.) Collins; son, John Philip (Cheryl) Jugovic; grandchildren: Robert C. Collins III and Dr. Marissa (Zachary) Schiel; great granddaughters: Aria and Tessa. Maria was the oldest of 11 children and is survived by one sibling, sister Dragica and many relatives in her native land of Croatia. She is preceded in death by Zvonimir, her beloved husband of 58 years, and by her youngest child Daniel Joseph whose early death in 1989 brought Maria closer to God, developing a fervent devotion to prayer and the Holy Rosary.

Maria was born and raised in Croatia, where she studied and was a teacher. After an 8-year separation from her fiance due to struggles of World War II, she ultimately was reunited with and married Zvonimir, in Salzburg Austria in 1953 and came to the United Stated that same year. Maria worked hard to learn English, earn her second master's degree, this time at the University of Chicago Graduate Library School, while also raising a family and working at the East Chicago (IN)Public Library. There she became the Director of the East Chicago Public Children's Libraries where she continued for 20 more years with her love of education and books for children. As Director, she developed and promoted many programs for children and their families before retiring in 1984.

When not enjoying the summers at Pelican Lake, MN with Zvonimir, family and friends, Maria continued being active with the St. Thomas More Pastoral Care Ministry and the Altar and Rosary Society; she was a member of the Croatian Woman Society and the Croatian Fraternal Union.

Most of all, Maria loved to cook and bake for her family and friends and continued to do so until breaking her hip at the age of 93. One of her favorite sayings was "you have to keep moving" and she did so as she recovered and continued being active at her new home at Hartsfield Village where she made many new friends as she continued to invite all her friends and family to join her for meals and activities.

Maria lived by the principles of love of family, hard work, education and especially faith in God.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Michael Yadron. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 3:30 p.m. followed by the reciting of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Hospice of the Calumet Area (Munster, IN), to St. Thomas More Church ( Munster, IN) for the new Funeral Luncheon ministry , or to the Cathedral of the Annunciation of Mary (Gospic, Croatia)

Maria was devoted to God and family and will forever live on in our hearts. POCIVAO U MIRU BOZJEM.

www.kishfuneralhome.net