EAST CHICAGO, IN - Maria "Mary" Karpinec of East Chicago, age 93, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. Maria is survived by her loving daughter Irene; sister Katarzyna Ryfun (in Poland); grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer, and Jonathon Karpinec; great grandchild, Layla Yuran; and many nieces and nephews in Europe. She was preceded in death by her husband John; sons, Michael and George; sister, Stefania Hawrylko; brothers, Jan and Vladyk Naslaniec; and parents Yan and Katarzyna Naslaniec; and one of her dearest friends, her Kuma, Maria Krysa.

At age 15, Maria was deported from her hometown in Poland, to Germany, by rail in cattle cars to work in labor camps during the second World War, from 1942-1945. After the war, she and her husband worked as farmhands, on farms in France. In May of 1954, they arrived in New York on the S.S. United States and settled in East Chicago, IN. Maria worked for 15 years at Rand McNally in Hammond prior to their closing. She loved her church, St. Josephat Ukrainian Catholic in Munster, and volunteering to make pyrohies. Her family and friends were dearest to her heart. She will be very missed by all and will hold a special place in all of our hearts. With love, we pray God will hold you, Maria, in the palm of His hands.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 directly at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, 8624 White Oak Ave, Munster, IN 46321 at 11:30 AM with Fr. Yurij Sakvuk officiating. Maria will lie in state at the church Monday morning from 11:00 AM until time of service. Burial at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN (corner of Kennedy and Main) 46375 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM with a 4:00 PM Panahida service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Josephat Ukrainian Catholic Church or St. Jude's Children Hospital would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com