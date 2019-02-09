Maria Krysa

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Maria Krysa, age 93, of Schererville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Margaret) Krysa, Irene Krysa and Dr. Patricia (Neil Weber) Krysa; son in law, Sonny Greichunos; grandchildren, Allison (Brian) Prisby, Caryn (Fred) Duke, Matthew Krysa, Amy (Brian) Eagan, Timothy Greichunos, Michael Weber and Anna Weber; great grandchildren, William, Benjamin, Molly, Trevor, Jack, Henry, Avery, Emily and Maxwell; dearest friends, "sister by love" Olga Wasylowsky and Kuma Mary Karpinec. She was preceded in death by her husband Iwan; and grandsons, Michael and John Krysa.

Maria was deported from her hometown in Ukraine at age 17 and sent to German work camps. She met and married her husband while detained. In 1954, Maria, her husband and two young children voyaged to America aboard the S.S. United States entering the country at Ellis Island and settled in Hammond, IN. Maria was a faithful member of St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church. She was an excellent ethnic cook. Both family and friends enjoyed her Ukrainian cuisine. She enjoyed gardening, having fresh flowers on her kitchen table and playing bingo. Her family provided her great happiness. Maria will be deeply missed.

Funeral Services will be held Directly at St. Michael Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 7047 Columbia Ave., , IN on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM with the very Reverend Raymond Sundland officiating. Maria will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Friends may visit with the family Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave. (corner of Kennedy and Main), Schererville, IN 46375. Parastas at 5:00 PM. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com