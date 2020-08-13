1/
Maria L. (Escamilla) Martinez
Maria L. Martinez (nee Escamilla)

SAUK VILLAGE, IL - Maria L. Martinez (nee Escamilla), age 70, of Sauk Village, Illinois passed away August 10, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband Roberto, loving children: Maria (Justin Kun) Martinez, Jessica (Michael) Martinez Forth and Roberta Martinez; adored grandchildren: Quentin Forth and Luz Maria Martinez; dear siblings: Maria Magdalena Gillian, Guadalupe Gutierrez, Maria L. Escamilla, Margarita Luna, Frances Mendoza and Jesse Escamilla; many special nieces and nephews. Maria was preceded in death by her parents Magdaleno Escamilla and Trinidad (nee Guerra), brother David Escamilla.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 directly at St. Margaret Mary Church: 1445 Hoffman Street, Hammond, IN 46327 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at St. John-St. Joseph Diocesan Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana. Family and friends are invited to gather for a visitation on Friday at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

For service information call (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.



Published in The Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place
Calumet City, IL 60409
(708) 862-4480
