Maria Marx (nee Jost)

LANSING, IL - Maria Marx of Lansing, Illinois passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. She was married 59 years to George Marx who preceded her in death in 2017. Loving mother of Marion Munnich, Peter (Pat) Marx, and George (Lisa) Marx. Cherished grandmother of: Katherina Munnich, Michelle (John) Krantz, Karl (Melissa) Marx, Kelli (Cody) Moczynski, Josef Marx, Matthew Marx, Paul Dimicelli, the late Peter (Karen) Dimicelli. Great grandmother of Hope Krantz, John Krantz, Jr., and Peter Dimicelli. Maria is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Theresia Jost.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Maria will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 with closing prayers beginning at 9:30 AM at the funeral home then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Maria will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois.

Maria emigrated from Germany with her husband George and daughter Marion in 1958. She was very proud several years later to become a full United States citizen. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Maria was loved by all who knew her and will be missed.

