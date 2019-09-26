Maria Turek (nee Klimkiewicz)

HIGHLAND, IN - Maria Turek (nee Klimkiewicz), age 78, of Highland, IN passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving daughter, Ewa Turek.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road Highland, IN with Deacon Michael W. Halas officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kuiper Funeral Home. Thank you to all of the people who helped my mother. She was dearly loved and will be missed. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com