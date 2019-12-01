Marian Bianco (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-2109
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road
Hobart, IN 46342
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
107 W. Main St
Hobart, IN
Obituary
Marian Bianco

HOBART, IN - Marian Bianco, age 76, of Hobart, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1943 in Gary, Indiana to the late Andrew and Mary Duda. She was a dedicated member of St. Bridget Catholic Church. Marian retired from NIPSCO where she worked for 36 years as a material storeroom clerk. In her free-time, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by her daughters: Cynthia (Mike) Lewis of Evansville, Christine (Jerry) Spero of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Amanda and Michael Lewis, Francesca and Dominic Spero; sister, Roberta Kovich. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mary Duda; and sister, Patricia Ampeliotis.

Visitation for Marian will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd, Hobart. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 107 W. Main St, Hobart with prayers starting at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. and processing to church. She will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Times on Dec. 1, 2019
