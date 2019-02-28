Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian E. (Kus) Walczak.

Marian E. Walczak (Kus)

WHITING/HAMMOND, IN - Marian E. Walczak (Kus) age 91 of Whiting and Hammond passed away on Friday February 22, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Walczak who passed away November 25, 1994. She was the loving mother of four sons; Danny (Debbie) of Hammond, Thom of Arizona, Tim (Donna) of Griffith, and Dave (Barbara) of Ohio/Florida. Cherished Grandma-ma of Ryan, Shelli, and Sean (Nicole) Walczak. Grandma to Michael and Brian Johnson. Surviving her is her dear friend; Angie Vacendak and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her sister Helen, brothers Leo (Mary), John (Lois) and Stanley (Loraine) Kus; In-laws Loretta (Joseph) Zielinski, Martha (Walter) Hoyds, Cecilia (Jack) Zagrocki, Delphine (Walter "Streaky") Murzyn, and Lydia R. Walczak.

Marian was a lifelong member of St. Adalbert Church, past member of the Choir, Graduate of Clark, class of 1945, VP of Clark PTA, Secretary of the Mothers Club, retired Administrative Assistant at Franklin Elementary and Clark High School. Mom loved playing Yahtzee with Dad, boating, fishing, swimming, dancing, traveling and telling jokes. Some of her specialties were her Mushroom soup, homemade bread, nut rolls, and "Chrusciki" Polish bow tie cookies. Mom has now joined Dad "the love of her life and happiness."

Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad Street Griffith, IN with Fr. Greg Holicky celebrating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. Friends may meet with the family on Friday March 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith, IN.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area 600 Superior Ave., Munster IN 46321.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.