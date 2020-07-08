1/
Marian L. Muir
Marian L. Muir

CROWN POINT, IN - Marian L. Muir, age 93, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Wittenberg Village in Crown Point.

Marian is survived by her three children: Terry Doc (Marie) Muir of League City, TX, Rosemary, (the late, David) Wilcox of Crown Point, IN and Laurie (Al) Renkowiecki of Valpariaso, IN; daughter-in-law, Linda Muir; grandchildren: Terry (Christine) Muir, Timothy (Ashley) Muir, Ryan (Deni) Carrell, Stacie James, Ashley Dal Corobbo, Abbey Dvorscak, Aaron (Jennifer) Muir, Mandee (Eddie) Polisson, Amie (Paul) Ellison, Melissa Stinson, Amanda, Kristofer and Jeffrey Renkowiecki; plus many great-grandchildren.

Marian was preceded in death by her son, Davee Muir and her beloved husband of 67 years, Doc Muir.

Marian greatly enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a zest for life; always the practical joker. You could always find her in the kitchen cooking or baking. Marian also enjoyed sewing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

View Marian's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
