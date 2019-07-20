Marian M. McGinnis

VALPARAISO, IN - Marian M. McGinnis, 84, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was born September 30, 1934 to Harry S. and Marguerite Davies, graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1952 and received a B.A. from DePauw University in 1956. Marian is the beloved wife of Daniel McGinnis and loving mother of Suzanne Roser, Jodi (Dan) Barnum, Karen Roser and Sandra (Darrell) Dale, cherished grandmother of: Carrie (Seth) Weingartz, Jacqueline Barnum, Michael Dale, Elizabeth Dale and Devon Kolita, and one great-grandson. Also surviving are her sister, Joan (Phillip) Schultz and the father of her children, John Roser. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Catherine Roser.

Marian was the co-founder of Career Contacts in 1980, a job training company and as its president directed its transition into Northwest Resources Employee Assistance Programs in the late 1980's. As CEO and President she directed that firm's services to a myriad of organizations in northwest Indiana including the City of Hammond, the Town of Munster Lake County Sheriff's Department, Bethlehem Steel, City of Michigan City, Midwest Steel and many others until her retirement in 1996.

Marian was an active citizen in the Miller section of Gary, influential in community and political affairs. Among many other things Marian was president of the Lake County Planned Parenthood Association in the late 1980's and was selected Woman of the Year by the Gary YWCA in 1994. She moved to the Valparaiso area in 2001 and to Shorewood Forest in 2003 where she lived until 2013 when health issues required nursing care. She was a powerful influence in the lives of all who knew her and she will be sorely missed.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso and from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Monday at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage with funeral service beginning at 1:00 p.m., Fr. Kevin McCarthy officiating with burial to follow.