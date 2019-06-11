Marian Owen (nee Fickes)

CROWN POINT, IN - Marian Owen (nee Fickes), age 93, of Crown Point, passed away June 9, 2019. She was a graduate of Emerson High School, Class of 1944. Marian was a member of East Side Presbyterian Church of the Four Seasons.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Owen; parents: Roy and Vivian Fickes. Marian is survived by her son, David (Pam) Owen of Gary; granddaughters: Laura (Jason) Barwig-Owen, Lisa (Zach) Abel-Owen; great granddaughter, Charlotte.

Visitation for Marian will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery

