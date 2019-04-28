Marianne T. Holmer

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy for lost of your love one. Gods arm is..."
  • "So sorry for your loss. May your hearts find comfort in the..."
  • "I am very sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one. One..."
Service Information
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Hwy
Douglasville, GA
30134
(770)-489-2818
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marianne T. Holmer

VILLA RICA, GA/NORTHWEST, INDIANA -

Marianne T. Holmer, 83, a former resident of Northwest Indiana, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.

She is survived by her brother, George (Jerry) Toth; grandchildren: Terry Holmer, James Wild, and Trisha Wild; daughters-in-law: Peggy (late Deacon Terry) Holmer and Connie (late Timothy) Holmer; brother-in-law Phil (Linda) Holmer; Also surviving are her great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.

Marianne was a 1952 graduate of Whiting High School. She was Co-Salutatorian of her class and was a first chair orchestra violinist. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry; daughter, Susan Wild; sons, Deacon Terry and Timothy; her sisters, Georgene Toth and Eileen (Toth) Tomko; and her parents George and Anna (Runick) Toth.

Funeral services were held recently in Georgia.
Published in The Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.