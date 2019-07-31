Marie A. Kowalczyk (nee Mislan)

HEBRON, IN - Marie A. Kowalczyk (nee Mislan), age 97, of Hebron, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Marie is survived by three daughters: Jeanne (Charles) Jarmusz of Valparaiso, IN, Sharon (Charles) Schwuchow of Hobart, IN and Karen (David) Kinder of Valparaiso, IN; four grandchildren: Timothy, Justin, Kelly and Lauren; five great-grandchildren: Violet, Myles, Theo, George and Luka; one sister-in-law: Helen (late Joe) Sanok; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: John Kowalczyk; parents: Harry and Mary Mislan; sister: Ann Baudendisted; brother: George Mislan; and numerous sisters and brothers-in-law.

Marie was a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church in Hebron, IN and a former member of Holy Family Church in Glen Park. She was a graduate of Tolleston High School and was retired from the Gary Community School Corporation with 16 years of service.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Additional visitation will be held at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 302 N. Madison St., Hebron, IN on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Fr. Frank Torres officiating. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow.

