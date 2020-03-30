Marie C. (nee Cuculic) Vucich

GARY, IN - Marie C. (nee Cuculic) Vucich of Gary, age 93, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Marie was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She belonged to St. Joseph the Worker Church in Gary where she was a member of the Rosary Sodality. She was also a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union (CFU Lodge 170).

Marie was preceded in death by her husband Edward R. Vucich, Sr.; parents Paul and Katherine Cuculic; sisters Dolores Roppolo and Charlotte O'Neill; brothers Paul Cuculic, Richard Cuculic, and Jacky Cuculic. Marie is survived by her two children: Victoria A. Vucich, PhD of Sacramento, CA. and Edward R. Vucich, Jr. of Westville, IN.; sister, Kathy Plahtaric; brother, Michael Cuculic; sister-in-law, Helen Cuculic; beloved nephew, Joseph Edward Plahtaric; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she dearly loved.

A private mass of Catholic Burial will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Church for immediate family members and interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted with Calumet Park Funeral Chapel.