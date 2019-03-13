Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Ehrsam.

Marie Ehrsam

CROWN POINT, IN - Marie Ehrsam, age 95, of Crown Point, formerly of Merrillville, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Marie was born in Lewiston, MT on December 4, 1923 to Peter and Bertha Lennertz. On July 5, 1948, she married Gerald Ehrsam, who preceded her in death on December 20, 1971.

Marie is survived by four children: Michael (Kathy) Ehrsam, Nancy (Joe) Starkey, Sue (Marty) Leahy, and Carol (Tim) Dobis; eight grandchildren: Jeff Ehrsam, Joe (Kelsey) Starkey, Luke (Christine) Starkey, Zach Dobis, Adam (Molly) Dobis, Karley Dobis, Kevin Leahy, Joe (Doreen) Leahy; three great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law: Mernie (late Ed) Fitzpatrick and Lorraine (Ralph) Heavilin. Preceded in death by husband Gerald; infant son Joseph; two brothers: Ray (Rody) Lennertz and Chuck (Dorothy) Lennertz; brothers-in-law: Bob (Annabelle) Ehrsam, Herb Ehrsam, and Roy Ehrsam. Marie was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a former member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

She was a graduate of Merrillville High School and Rosary College. She received a master's degree from Valparaiso University and taught for more than 25 years at Ss. Peter and Paul School in Merrillville. Marie was a volunteer for over 20 years at St. Mary's Hospital in Hobart and volunteered at Chicagoland Christian Village. She had been active in the Merrillville Historical Society and Project Care at Boone Grove High School. Marie was an avid bridge player and was a member of several card clubs with many dear friends for more than 65 years. She enjoyed traveling with friends and especially loved watching her grandchildren's sporting events.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point. Prayer service at 6:00 p.m. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019 DIRECTLY from SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville. There will be one half-hour of visitation at church prior to mass.

Preferred memorials are , Share Foundation, and Vincent De Paul of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

